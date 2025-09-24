75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Red Cross volunteer from New Orleans died while helping with New Mexico wildfire, flood response

2 hours 25 minutes 21 seconds ago Wednesday, September 24 2025 Sep 24, 2025 September 24, 2025 9:00 PM September 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

NEW ORLEANS - A Red Cross volunteer from New Orleans died while supporting communities impacted by recent wildfires and floods in New Mexico, the organization said.

Christopher Coleman, born and raised in New Orleans, served in the United States Air Force before becoming a volunteer for the Red Cross in 2016. He deployed to 11 disasters across the country.

Trending News

Coleman was laid to rest last week at Baton Rouge National Cemetery.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days