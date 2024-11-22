Record travel expected this Thanksgiving as more Americans take to the skies and roads

BATON ROUGE - Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, experts are predicting record travel as Americans hit the sky and roads to get to their destination.

Kristin Jewell with Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport said they're likely to hit record flyers this holiday season.

“TSA is predicting 18.3 million passengers which is a record around the nation, here were expecting more than 10-thousand of those passengers," Jewell said.

They plan to increase TSA employees to get people to their flights faster, but you should still get to the airport early and check TSA rules beforehand.

"Look at 90 minutes on the busy days, most times they'll get you in less than 30, but for the holiday travel is definitely 90 minutes," Jewell said.

Planning on packing up the family and taking the van? Road travel is also predicted to hit records.

“72% of Americans said they're going to be hitting the road for Thanksgiving, that's a big jump from last year in fact it's a little bit higher than 2019. 10s of millions of Americans are going to drive, the allure of low gas prices certainly helping, " said Head of Petroleum Analysis for GasBuddy, Patrick De Haan.

GasBuddy predicts this Thanksgiving to be one of the cheapest in years.

"Overall the average prices in Baton Rouge are about $2.69 a gallon, that's basically on par for what we saw last year although the national average is a little bit lower than last year so Louisiana is at the bottom for the nation's lowest gas prices," De Haan said.

Whether you're flying or driving this Thanksgiving, experts want to stress the importance of preparing early, so you can enjoy your holidays.