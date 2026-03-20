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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
Trending News
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
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News Video
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BRFD: 2 dead, 2 injured in early Thursday morning fire off South...
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Former Pointe Coupee deputy working at Angola dies at 27 after car...
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'He would just keep going:' Witness says high speech chase ended right...
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Exxon-Mobil's 'Introducing a Girl to Engineering Day' inspires next generation of female...
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Prominent Baton Rouge banker, former LSU basketball player Ned Clark dies at...
Sports Video
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LSU women's basketball prepare for First Round of NCAA Tournament
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Casan Evans' career night leads LSU to a win over Oklahoma
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LSU baseball prepares for SEC home opener
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Southern women's basketball prepares for their second straight NCAA Tournament appearance
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LSU's Kailin Chio continues red hot run of performances