Central High, first responders hosting crash simulation teaching students dangers of distracted driving

CENTRAL — Residents in Central may notice a large presence of emergency response vehicles, including ambulances and Louisiana State Police troopers, at Central High School on Friday; this is part of a mock crash simulation teaching students about the dangers of impaired and distracted driving.

The event, hosted by the CHS Student Council and the CHS SADD club with UMCNO, LSP and the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., will involve realistic emergency elements to demonstrate how emergency teams respond to serious vehicle accidents.

"There is no real emergency; this is a controlled and educational demonstration," the school said. "The goal of this event is to encourage students to make safe, responsible decisions and understand the real-life consequences of unsafe driving behaviors."