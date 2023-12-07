Recent soaking rains have improved the drought in the capital area

This week's drought update reveals a fair amount of improvement. Much of southern Louisiana has been downgraded by one drought category. Baton Rouge now sits in the extreme drought, with portions of southwest Mississippi under a severe drought.

The region of drought improvement aligns well with areas that saw the most rain last week. Widespread 5”+ totals were observed along an axis from Lafayette/Abbeville toward Napoleonville/Lutcher. One of the hotspots in this region was Gramercy, which benefitted from around 10” of rain. While totals tended to be slightly lower in the metro area, there were still several reports of over 5” of rain in and around Baton Rouge.

The amount of rain Baton Rouge received last week was the most seen since May 2023. To get out of the drought completely, we’ll need to see several more soaking rains. You can find the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

