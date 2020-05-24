89°
Real estate experts skeptical about zoo relocation
BATON ROUGE - As BREC officials insist on evaluating the relocation of the zoo, real estate experts remain skeptical.
Beau Box specializes in commercial real estate and says finding a location that meets all of BREC's requirements will be challenging.
Box argues most large commercial areas are either taken, pricey, or require a wetland permit.
"Larger development tracts have all been gobbled up, picked over, and developed," said Box.
There are three locations Box believes may be feasible: the farmland near L'Auberge, the LSU Rural Life Museum off Essen Lane or along I-12 and O'Neal.
But according to Box, even these locations are tricky.
"It's going to be tough to find," Box said.
