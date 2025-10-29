Rayburn Correctional Center to host first fall arts and crafts show

BATON ROUGE — More than 50 incarcerated men will get the opportunity to show off their arts and crafts at the first-ever B.B. Rayburn Correctional Center Fall Arts and Crafts Show on Nov. 1.

The event will be held on the RCC grounds from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will showcase hand-carved items, hand-made wooden toys, jewelry boxes and custom indoor and outdoor furniture. The Rayburn Horticulture Society will also have a selection of plants for sale.

The facility will be raising funds for the local food bank by selling jambalaya plates and cookies; cash and credit cards are accepted.

"My team and I are excited about making this first-time arts and craft show possible because it provides an

opportunity for those in our custody to showcase their craftsmanship skills," Trey Davis, warden of the Rayburn Correctional Center, said. "This event also gives the public a chance to purchase unique hobby crafts to cherish for themselves or give as gifts."

Eligibility for this program was reserved for inmates who exhibited positive behavior, and the sale of their handmade items often helps support their families or allows inmates to replenish art and crafts supplies. Proceeds go to the inmate's account and help prepare them to reenter the community.

The public is reminded that drugs, alcohol or weapons are not allowed on the premises.