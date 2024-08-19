83°
Rare "Super Blue Moon" peaks Monday night

Monday, August 19 2024
By: Meteorologist Balin Rogers

A relatively rare phenomenon will occur Monday night. The name for it: Super Blue Moon. This is a combination of a Supermoon and Blue Moon.

A Supermoon happens when the Moon reaches its closest point to Earth in its orbit, making the Moon appear bigger and brighter in the sky. This happens with 25% of all full moons.

A Blue Moon is trickier since there are multiple ways to define it. The most commonly used definition is the 2nd full moon within a calendar month. A much less commonly seen definition is the third of four full moons within a season. This year's Blue Moon meets the second, less common definition. Either way, it has nothing to do with the color of the Moon.

The reason the event is rare: the combination of a super moon and blue moon don't always overlap. This happens once every 10-20 years, on average. The moon will rise at 8:01 pm Monday night, and set at 7:24 am Tuesday morning. 

