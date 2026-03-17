Rapper Mystikal pleads guilty to third-degree rape; sentence will be capped at 20 years

GONZALES - Louisiana-based rapper Mystikal pleaded guilty of third-degree rape on Tuesday.

The rapper, whose real name is Michael Tyler, was accused of beating, choking and robbing a woman at his Ascension Parish home in 2022. The victim said Tyler took her keys and phone so she couldn't leave. While she was looking for her missing money, she was forcibly raped.

Once the sexual assault was over, Tyler allegedly let the woman leave after he forced her to send him money via CashApp.

He was indicted for first-degree rape, simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, simple robbery, and false imprisonment in the assault. He pleaded to an amended charge of third-degree rape.

The sentencing will happen in June, and Tyler faces a maximum for 20 years in prison. He had faced a life term had he been convicted of the initial charges against him.

Tyler previously faced similar allegations in 2004 after sexually assaulting his hairstylist. He spent six years in prison following the arrest and registered as a sex offender upon his release.