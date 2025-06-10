Rapper connected to 'Bleedas' gang arrested in murder after Airline Highway shooting

BATON ROUGE - A man connected to the "Bleedas" gang was arrested Tuesday for first-degree murder in a 2024 shooting on Airline Highway, Baton Rouge Police officials said.

David Catherine, 22, was arrested for the murder of Teressa Calligan at the intersection of Airline Highway and Greenwell Street. Calligan was the dean of coding for the Futures Fund division of the Walls Project and worked to provide teens with tech-based programming skills.

The shooting happened the night of September 15, 2024. Police at the time said someone pulled up alongside Calligan's vehicle and opened fire; BRPD said Catherine was developed as a suspect during the investigation.

Catherine, who is also a rapper under the name "RealBleeda", recently drew attention from Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill after he visited his alma mater, Park Forest Middle School, to donate games and snacks for LEAP tests. He also filmed a music video that showed children briefly joining the rapper in imitating pointing a gun at the camera.

Catherine was out on bond for a January drug and weapons arrest when he visited the school. He had prior arrests for drug and gun charges over the past few years.