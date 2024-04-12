Rapides Parish woman dies after storm

PINEVILLE — The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed a storm-related death in Rapides Parish, the first reported following Wednesday's severe weather on Wednesday.

The Rapides Parish coroner said that a 60-year-old woman died after a tree and power line fell on her home outside of Pineville on Wednesday.

This is the only storm-related, accidental death LDH has confirmed as a result of the storms.