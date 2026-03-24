West Baton Rouge Parish chase ends in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A law enforcement pursuit from West Baton Rouge Parish ended along Osage Street in Baton Rouge.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said deputies tried to pull over a car Monday evening and the driver took off toward Baton Rouge.

Someone in the vehicle reportedly threw drugs out of the car near the Mississippi River Bridge, deputies said.

The vehicle crashed along Osage Street around 9:50 p.m. Deputies said the driver bailed from the car and ran away from the scene.

No more information about the chase was immediately available.