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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
Trending News
5:45a: Accident. Right Shoulder blocked; I-12 WB at Sherwood Forest Blvd; CLEARED
6a: Accident in right lane in on ramp in Port Allen on I 10 EB on-ramp from LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153; CLEARED
6:10a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Medical Center Dr. at O'Neal Ln.; CLEARED
7:05a: Accident in Antonio on Hwy 1 NB at Lansdowne Dr; CLEARED
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