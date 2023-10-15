61°
Latest Weather Blog
Randy Delatte projected to win Livingston Parish president's race
Livingston Parish Councilman Randy Delatte is projected to be named the parish's next president.
Delatte beat out challenger and fellow Councilman Jeff Ard, brother to Sheriff Jason Ard.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Jeff Landry avoids runoff, beats Shawn Wilson to become Louisiana's next governor
-
Ascension voters re-elect Sheriff Webre
-
Guns drawn, helicopter circling amid law enforcement response on I-12 Friday evening
-
GOP's Scalise ends his bid to become House speaker after failing to...
-
Man wanted across multiple parishes barricades self inside Baton Rouge apartment