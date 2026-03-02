81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Ralph Abraham named Letlow's campaign chair week after citing 'family obligations' when leaving CDC

Monday, March 02 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Former congressman and CDC Principal Deputy Director Ralph Abraham will be the campaign chair of Rep. Julia Letlow's Trump-backed campaign for U.S. Senate. 

Abraham, who also served as Louisiana Surgeon General, left the CDC in February. When he stepped down, he cited family obligations.

"Julia Letlow has demonstrated principled leadership and a tireless commitment to Louisiana," Abraham said in a statement on Monday. "She is the proven conservative fighter our state needs in the U.S. Senate, and I am proud to lead the effort to help send her there."

Letlow's campaign team also includes Kyle Ruckert, Gov. Jeff Landry's former chief of staff, who also left his role in February to help run the governor's political action committee. Ruckert will serve as general consultant for Letlow's campaign.

Letlow said her staff assembled a "seasoned group of national and Louisiana-based professionals to lead the statewide effort."

Other campaign staff members include: 

Senior Advisor: Andrew Bautsch
Polling: Tony Fabrizio, Fabrizio, Lee & Associates
Media: John Brabender, BrabenderCox
Direct Mail: Ryan Smith, Rapid Loop Companies
Campaign Manager: Parker Carey
Communications Director: Katherine Thordahl
Political Director: Javin Fulson
Louisiana Fundraising: Kelly Husted
DC Fundraising: Amanda Buchanan Hand
National Fundraising: Jenny Drucker and Alex Lawhon

"This campaign is about delivering real results for Louisiana families and ensuring our state has a strong, consistent conservative voice in the United States Senate," Letlow said. 

