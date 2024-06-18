Latest Weather Blog
Raising Cane's owner makes $100K donation to Snoop Dogg's youth football organization
DALLAS, Tex. - Raising Cane's owner Todd Graves has been friends with rapper Snoop Dogg for years, and this is only made more apparent with Graves' recent donation to the musician's youth football organization, The Snoop Youth Football League.
SYFL is a league based in Los Angeles that provides a safe and productive way for inner-city kids to have fun during their summers and learn about team values, sportsmanship, and fairness.
“Snoop and I have been friends for years and I look forward to any chance we can partner together to make a difference. He’s a great person and has a heart for giving back to those who need it most,” said Graves. “He’s done great work through The Snoop Youth Football League and I know he’ll continue making a positive impact on inner-city youth with this donation.”
The $100,000 donation from Raising Cane’s will empower The Snoop Youth Football League to help more youth and provide them with opportunities to learn about football and cheer, instill core values, and travel to new places.
