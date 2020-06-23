74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Raising Cane's founder launching reality TV series to help restaurants struggling with pandemic

Tuesday, June 23 2020
BATON ROUGE - Local businessman and founder of Raising Cane's, Todd Graves, is investing millions of dollars into a reality television show that will chronicle his efforts to help restaurants struggling under the weight of the coronavirus outbreak.

Graves will appear as the host of 'Restaurant Recovery', which will follow the Louisiana-based entrepreneur helps restaurant owners in various cities over the next several months. Graves and his team of business experts, financial advisors and marketing team will offer resources and advice to struggling eateries, breweries and more considered central to their communities.

For the initial 20-episode series run, Graves has committed to helping 20 different restaurants with a $2 million relief and recovery budget, about $100K per restaurant.

Shooting for 'Restaurant Recovery' will begin in August and continue for the rest of the year as cities re-open and guidelines are instituted for safe filming and dining activities. The initial schedule includes potential filming in New Orleans, Las Vegas, Miami, Baton Rouge, New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, St Louis, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Denver, Atlanta and more cities based on applications received.

Restaurants can apply for an opportunity to appear on the show here.

