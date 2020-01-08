Raising Cane's celebrating LSU with free coleslaw Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Raising Cane's is capitalizing on LSU's national championship hype with a unique promotion: free coleslaw.

The Louisiana-based restaurant chain announced Wednesday that all of its locations within the state will be handing out the signature side for free on Thursday.

“We can’t think of a better way to celebrate Coach O and the incredible success of his team. Coach O is a true Caniac and while some may find it surprising, his favorite thing at Cane’s is the coleslaw,” said Raising Cane’s Founder and CEO Todd Graves. “We are so proud of Coach O and so grateful for everything he has brought to our home state,” Graves added.

Dine-in and drive-thru customers can receive one free coleslaw per person by mentioning the promotion at any of the 65 Raising Cane’s restaurants in Louisiana during regular business hours on Thursday.

Coach Orgeron has served as spokesperson for the Baton Rouge-based restaurant company for the past three football seasons. This season featured Coach O’s Tailgate Tips which included him enjoying his favorite Cane’s side item in “slaw motion.”