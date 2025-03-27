'Raise the Bar, Win a Car' event honors high achieving students

BATON ROUGE - The Academic Honors Network recognized a group of capital city scholars for their academic achievements at the "Raise the Bar, Win a Car" event Wednesday morning.

The event took place at the River Center as a part of this year's Academic Honors Day. Students with a 3.0 grade point average of higher were allowed to attend.

Prizes included over $700,000 in scholarships, awards, and a new car.