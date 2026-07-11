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Town of Kentwood: Internet lines out in town due to stolen copper from AT&T lines
KENTWOOD - Internet lines in the town of Kentwood are all out after copper was stolen from AT&T internet lines, town officials said.
Officials said that they were informed after a call with the AT&T office in Amite. The copper was stolen on Highway 51 near the old skating rink early Saturday morning.
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There is no estimate on when service will be restored.
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