Rain chances low this afternoon, More sunshine this weekend

Yesterday’s strong storms left most of our area with at least an inch of rain.

THE FORECAST



Today and Tonight: A light rain may slow you down this morning. There is a lot of leftover water on the roads from the overnight hours. The clouds will stick around all day and keep temperatures in the very low 80s, but rain this afternoon is unlikely. Overnight, temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Up next: Mostly cloudy skies are expected again on Friday with a few peaks of sun throughout the day. The rain chances are very low and they will stay that way through the weekend. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the 60s. A couple of fronts are forecast to move through next week, shaking up the forecast once again. Summer lovers… soak up the sun this weekend! Temperatures in the 80s are still on the board for early next week. The WBRZ Weather Team is tracking a slight cool down for the end of next week.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Post Tropical Low Beta is moving out of Louisiana and off to the northeast. Heavy rain and flash flooding continue to be the largest threats for all in Beta’s path. Otherwise, there are no other active systems.

