Railroad and highway closures in Ascension Parish cause unusually heavy traffic

ASCENSION PARISH - One-day railroad closures in Ascension Parish have increased strained traffic conditions.

On Wednesday, LA Highway 73 in Ascension Parish was closed in both directions at US 61 for scheduled maintenance work. Other Wednesday closures include Highway 74, New River Street and Ascension Street.

A full list of closures to expect from Jan. 20 to Jan. 25 are listed below:

-January 21- Post Office Road and Duplessis Road

-January 22- Highway 73, Highway 74, New River Street, and Ascension Street

-January 23- Coolidge Ave., Felix Ave., and Purpera Road

-January 24- Highway 30, Railroad Street (Sorrento)

-January 25- Highway 621

These closures are expected to last from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., every day.

Drivers are advised to use caution as they approach areas that are congested due to maintenance work.