Raffle to benefit Central officer who was dragged by a vehicle

CENTRAL - Tickets are being sold for a raffle that will raise funds to help a Central officer who was struck and injured while on duty last month.

The Shaine Powers benefit will give the first prize winner a new Zuma motorized scooter. Second prize is a Ruger 10-22 rifle.

Tickets are $10 and are available at the City of Central main office, located at 13421 Hooper Road, Suite 8, in Central.

The drawing will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 22.

Powers has been a Central police officer for five years. He was seriously hurt when the driver of a vehicle he stopped at a BREC park put the car in drive and sped off, striking Powers' leg.

Powers underwent surgery at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and is expected to make a full recovery. He was released from the hospital last week.

Anyone with information on the driver who struck Powers asked to call the Central Police Department at (225) 367-1254 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.