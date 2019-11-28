Quiet Thanksgiving and Friday, another front late Saturday

Thanksgiving and Black Friday will be tranquil and seasonable. Another frontal system will bring rain and thunderstorms during the middle part of the weekend.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Your Thanksgiving holiday will be full of nice weather. While clouds will be the main course, some sunshine will be around with warming afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s. Cozy up and watch some football this evening or grab a light jacket and get out to those early shopping deals, as temperatures will fall into the low 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Up Next: Friday will remain dry with some sun and warm a bit more with highs in the mid 70s. Clouds will be increasing into Saturday prior to the next frontal system. Ahead of this, temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and possibly low 80s on Saturday afternoon. Tailgating festivities associated with LSU and Southern football are expected to remain dry.

However, a cold front will push into the area late, likely well after dusk, with rain and thunderstorms. Ponchos may be necessary in Tiger Stadium. Obviously, lightning or even severe weather could create a new set of problems for fans and those issues will be monitored as the game nears. It is still possible that the front slows some and significant precipitation holds off until after the game concludes.

Fortunately, for the Bayou Classic, since New Orleans is further south and the game will be played inside, weather should not be an issue for those festivities. Much cooler and clear weather will take hold Sunday and last through Tuesday.

The Tropics: Entering the final week of Hurricane Season 2019, all is quiet in the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean. No tropical development is expected over the next 5 days.

THE EXPLANATION:

An upper level ridge will build over the Southeast U.S. on Friday and Saturday causing well above average temperatures. Timing the next frontal system will be critical to several outdoor events on Saturday.

A cold front will move through the region on Saturday night. Another round of rain and thunderstorms will accompany that front. At this time, global forecast models point to most of the rain holding off until after dusk. While the most favorable ingredients for strong thunderstorms will likely stay north of the local area, the Storm Prediction Center has broad-brushed the Gulf Coast with a 2 out of 5 “slight risk” for severe weather—with the northwestern two thirds of the WBRZ Weather forecast area included. If any severe weather can occur, there will be a brief window of opportunity late Saturday afternoon into the evening hours. The front will race through the area on Sunday morning with clear, cool and quiet weather from there. A strong surface high pressure system will settle overhead for Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be 5-10 degrees below average Sunday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon.

--Josh

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.