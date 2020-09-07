Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham Estate to entertain public with drive-In movies

A royal home will be open to the public as a drive-in movie theater for a limited time, Variety reports.

English moviegoers have been welcomed to Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham Estate to view films like “1917,” "Toy Story," “A Star Is Born,” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” from Friday, September 25 until Sunday, September 27.

The impressive home, which sits on 20,000-acres in Norfolk, England will be accessible to movie-goers for £32.50, which corresponds to about $42, and guests can pay at extra £7.50 for a table, chairs and popcorn next to their vehicles.

Social distancing will be enforced, with each car parked in a designated area that keeps it a safe distance from other vehicles.

Guests can tune into the films’ audio using a transmitter in their cars. Typical movie concessions are available, like popcorn, alcoholic beverages and soda, and rotating food vendors will come around during the films.

The Queen is currently holidaying in Balmoral Castle in Scotland but will not return to Buckingham Palace as usual after her break and will head to Windsor.