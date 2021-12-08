56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

QB Max Johnson plans to transfer from LSU

10 hours 24 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, December 07 2021 Dec 7, 2021 December 07, 2021 6:24 PM December 07, 2021 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Max Johnson, who was LSU's starting quarterback for most of the 2021 season, has announced plans to leave the Tigers.

Johnson, who took over under center after quarterback Myles Brennan suffered an off-season injury, made the announcement on social media Tuesday.

Trending News

Johnson played in all 12 games of the regular season and finished with 2,815 yards and 27 touchdowns. He completed 225 of 373 pass attempts this season. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days