Protester who held up Sudan, Gaza flags during Super Bowl halftime won't face charges, banned by NFL

NEW ORLEANS — A man was ejected from the Superdome after he held up Sudanese and Palestinian flags in an act of protest during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show.

According to CNN, the protester was banned from all NFL stadiums and events after Sunday's incident. The NFL confirmed to CNN that the protester was part of the 400-member cast of Lamar's halftime show but raised the flags without coordinating with the showrunners of the event.

The flags can briefly be seen in the background during the Super Bowl broadcast while Lamar played his song "tv off" to close his performance.

The New Orleans Police Department said the man was not arrested and will not be identified.

"The NOPD continues to work with NFL and the halftime production team to ascertain any affiliation the individual may have had with the halftime show," a spokesperson said.

According to CNN, the demonstration was evidently about the ongoing conflicts ravaging Sudan and Gaza, where millions of people have been gripped by humanitarian crises.