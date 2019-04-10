Prosecutor: Too early to say if suspect in random slayings will face death penalty; grand jury postponed

UPDATE: A grand jury set for Tuesday in East Feliciana Parish for Ryan Sharpe was postponed until November at the request of law enforcement.

BATON ROUGE – The district attorneys for East Baton Rouge and East Feliciana will likely meet next week to discuss how to move forward with prosecuting Ryan Sharpe.

Sharpe, 36, is implicated in the random murders of three men and the shooting of a fourth over the course of several weeks along the municipal line between the two parishes. Sharpe was arrested in a massive takedown earlier this week. Sharpe faces two counts of first-degree murder and a charge of attempted first-degree murder in East Feliciana and a first-degree murder charge in East Baton Rouge.

Previously, East Feliciana District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla said he would meet with his Baton Rouge counterpart, Hillar Moore, quickly. Reached by text message Friday, Moore said the pair plan to meet in the coming days – Moore was unavailable in-person Friday.

Moore said there will be a series of meetings between him and D'Aquilla along with other interviews and discussions with the families of the victims.

It's too early to talk about the possibility of a death penalty case against Sharpe, Moore said.

“There will be no penalties [released] until I [have those meetings with people involved],” Moore said in a message thread with WBRZ Friday.

Moore expects the matter to be presented to a grand jury.

