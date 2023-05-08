Prosecutor: Indicted fraternity member tried to cut Gruver from Phi Delta Theta

BATON ROUGE - A former Phi Delta Theta member now indicted in the 2017 hazing death of Max Gruver was adamant about not wanting the LSU freshman to join the fraternity, according to court documents.

Prosecutors say Matthew Naquin was "vocal" about his disdain for Gruver, going as far as to tear up a "snap bid" which designated the 18-year-old as a new pledge of the fraternity on Bid Day.

The details were revealed by another former fraternity member involved in the incident, Ryan Isto. Isto testified that Naquin was constantly pushing to cut Gruver from the fraternity and that he was the only pledge that seemed to be in Naquin's crosshairs.

Previous reports have identified Naquin as the main aggressor in the night of drinking that led to Max Gruver's death. Arrest records suggested that Naquin singled Gruver out and forced him to drink more alcohol than any other pledge during what Phi Delta Theta members called "Bible Study".

Gruver died after he was left unconscious on a couch inside the fraternity house following the alleged hazing.

Naquin is scheduled to go to trial for negligent homicide in July 2019.