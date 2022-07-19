92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Proposal submitted to revive, redevelop Pontchartrain Beach

Tuesday, July 19 2022
Source: WWLTV
By: Sarah Lawrence

NEW ORLEANS - The Pontchartrain Breach Foundation announced it submitted a proposal to lease the previous beach site and redevelop it into a new recreation area, WWLTV reports.

The PBF says it hopes to renovate the beachfront area with areas for food trucks, a dog park, a fishing pier, volleyball courts, and other amenities. 

If the proposal is accepted, the PBF would hope to reopen the beach to the public within the next four years.

The beach has been closed since 1983 after the Pontchartrain Beach Amusement Park shut down.  

“New Orleanians need and deserve a world-class beach," PBF Board of Directors member Zach Kupperman said. "Bringing back Pontchartrain Beach will serve as a huge quality of life amenity for our residents and as a catalyst for jobs and economic development opportunities."

Read the full proposal here.

