Propeller issue cited as possible cause of 2019 plane crash that killed Carley McCord

LAFAYETTE - New reports released Tuesday suggests issues with the propellers of the plane involved in the Dec. 28, 2019 crash that claimed the life of Carley McCord Ensminger and four other people.

One report from May 21, 2020, said a reduction in power to the engines possibly caused a drag on the propellers during its final descent. Another report, dated April 30, 2020, lists sound analyzed from surveillance footage from nearby buildings and suggests the propellers were not rotating at maximum speed.

At around 9:20 that morning, the plane took off from Lafayette Regional Airport headed for the LSU Peach Bowl game. Not even a minute later, the aircraft crashed down near a post office on Feu Follet Road.

Onboard was Carley McCord Ensminger, 30, a sports broadcaster and the daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger. Other passengers who perished included 51-year old Gretchen Vincent, her 15-year-old son Michael Walker Vincent, the 51-year-old pilot Ian biggs, and 59-year-old Robert Vaughn Crisp.

Stephen Wade Berzas, 37, was also on board. He survived the crash but suffered major burns.

You can click here to read the full report.