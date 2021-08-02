Propelled by new COVID surge, Louisiana continues weeks-long vaccination boom

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana continued to see a surge in residents getting the coronavirus vaccine this past week, with the state now administering twice as many shots as it was two weeks ago.

According to new data released by the Louisiana Department of Health on Monday, nearly 43 percent of people in the state have gotten at least their first dose of the vaccine. Two of the three vaccines currently available, produced by Moderna & Pfizer respectively, require two shots to reach full inoculation.

Over 37 percent of the state has completed that vaccination process as of Monday.

Louisiana has reported a sharp increase in vaccines administered over the past two weeks as COVID infections and hospitalizations spiked across the state. On July 19, the Louisiana reported only 26,870 total shots administered in the span of a few days. On Monday, Aug. 2, the state reported 56,110 additional shots administered in an identical span of time.

The state has also begun tracking the percentage of unvaccinated patients hospitalized with the coronavirus, saying 90 percent of patients in hospitals as of Monday were not fully vaccinated.

See the latest vaccination data for the state here.