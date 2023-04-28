PROGRAMMING ALERT: 6 p.m. news will air on WBRZ+ due to NFL Draft coverage on ABC

WBRZ's 6 o'clock newscast will air on WBRZ Plus due to NFL Draft coverage on ABC Friday night.

Here is how to watch:

WATCH 24/7 news channel coverage on Cox cable channels 11 or 1011, REV channel 2, streaming live on WBRZ.com HERE

With an antenna on 2.2

Roku

WBRZ live news and weather channels streaming all day; Find it HERE

Amazon

Download the WBRZ skill for important updates; Add the skill HERE

Add the WBRZ app to Amazon Fire TV; Add it HERE

Phone apps

WBRZ powers news and weather apps for smartphones. Check your app store for downloads.

Free streaming channels

WBRZ Plus and the WBRZ 24-hour Storm Station weather channel are available on VUit, a free streaming service for local television nationwide. Search "WBRZ" on VUit.com or the VUit TV apps. Click here. More services and features are coming! Check back.