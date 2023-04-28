79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

PROGRAMMING ALERT: 6 p.m. news will air on WBRZ+ due to NFL Draft coverage on ABC

2 hours 27 minutes 35 seconds ago Friday, April 28 2023 Apr 28, 2023 April 28, 2023 4:28 PM April 28, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WBRZ's 6 o'clock newscast will air on WBRZ Plus due to NFL Draft coverage on ABC Friday night.

Here is how to watch:

WATCH 24/7 news channel coverage on Cox cable channels 11 or 1011, REV channel 2, streaming live on WBRZ.com HERE 

With an antenna on 2.2

Roku 

WBRZ live news and weather channels streaming all day; Find it HERE

Trending News

Amazon

Download the WBRZ skill for important updates; Add the skill HERE

Add the WBRZ app to Amazon Fire TV; Add it HERE

Phone apps

WBRZ powers news and weather apps for smartphones.  Check your app store for downloads.  

Free streaming channels

WBRZ Plus and the WBRZ 24-hour Storm Station weather channel are available on VUit, a free streaming service for local television nationwide.  Search "WBRZ" on VUit.com or the VUit TV apps.  Click here.  More services and features are coming!  Check back.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days