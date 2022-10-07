Professional racers challenge amateurs to drive on the track, discourage illegal street racing

PORT ALLEN - Professional big wheel racer Sage Thomas, also known as the Donk Master, unloaded his hot rod at the State Capitol Raceway ahead of the King of Louisiana competition Saturday.

"It's a 1987 Monte Carlo, which makes about 1800 horsepower to the tire, and it's on 24-inch wheels," Thomas said hours before the competition began.

"We welcome all of the opponents. We love to do it, and we welcome all of the people," Thomas said.

Racing is something Thomas says he's been passionate about for more than 15 years.

"My uncle out of South Carolina, we used to race dune buggies, go-karts, four wheelers, stuff like that, so I always kept moving up as the car got faster," Thomas said.

Now, he travels around the country racing anyone on the track that is up for the challenge.

"A lot of times, we do these events to get the kids off of the streets and to do it in a safe and controlled environment," Thomas said.

He also partners with the event organizers, discouraging illegal street racing — something that's becoming more and more frequent in Baton Rouge.

Last month, the parish council voted in favor of making the penalties for street racing more harsh.

"We don't advocate for that. We do it here at the racetrack where it is safe," Thomas said.

Thomas hoping to see more drivers on the strip and not in jail.

"Put 'em and bring 'em to the racetrack to do it real safe," Thomas said.