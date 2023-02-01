Latest Weather Blog
Process to stop Southern University from eroding into Mississippi River has started
BATON ROUGE- A $7 million project to protect Southern University from eroding into the mighty Mississippi River is underway.
Congressman Troy Carter helped to get the school a $7.6 million grant from the United States Department of Agriculture’s emergency watershed protection program.
“If something doesn't happen… where we stand. We’ll drift into the ravine and into the river,” Carter said.
At this moment there is not any obvious work being done to stop the erosion. The project is in the environmental phase, which should be complete by the end of the year. It's expected to cost between $25- $35 million in total.
DOTD says engineers are working behind the scenes on plans to stop the problems.
Trending News
The actual construction work is expected to begin in late 2024 and it is estimated to take about two years to complete.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Suspect had child in car during high-speed chase down I-10, caught at...
-
New mixed development on Highland Road in the works
-
NOLA mayor claims Baton Rouge helping to staff Mardi Gras patrols
-
Final phase of Pecue Lane Expansion Project kicks off Tuesday; expected to...
-
Family attorney for Madi Brooks speaks out - 'Brooks was unable to...