Private sector adds over 2,000 jobs from February, reaching highest employment rate in Louisiana history

Source: WBRZ
By: De'Andre Smith

BATON ROUGE – Data released by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that Louisiana's seasonally adjusted total private employment reached an all-time high.

The seasonally adjusted total private sector employment for March 2025 is 1,678,600 jobs, an increase of nearly 3,000 jobs from the revised February 2025 total of 1,675,700 jobs.

"This is a landmark achievement for Louisiana’s workforce," said Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Susana Schowen. "The addition of over 2,000 private sector jobs is more than just a statistic—it reflects real opportunities being created for individuals and families across our state. Reaching the highest private employment level in series history shows the strength of our economy and the success of our collaborative efforts to support business growth and workforce development."

