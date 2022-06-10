72°
Prison warden arrested for DWI after crashing state-issued vehicle on his way to work
PRAIRIEVILLE - A state prison warden was suspended after his arrest in a Memorial Day wreck where he reportedly crashed while under the influence of prescription painkillers.
The Department of Corrections said Friday that Elayn Hunt Warden Kirt Guerin was arrested after the crash along LA 427 in Prairieville and ticketed for DWI. The agency said Guerin went off-road and crashed through a brick neighborhood sign before hitting a tree.
The department said in a news release Friday that Guerin crashed around 7 a.m. as he was on his way to work.
Guerin has been suspended since May 31, the department said. He remains under suspension pending an investigation.
