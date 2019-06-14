Prison guard arrested at Angola, accused of giving cellphones & cash to inmates

ANGOLA - A corrections officer with more than 10 year's experience was arrested at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola after it was discovered he was sneaking contraband to offenders.

According to the Department of Corrections, 28-year-old S. Christopher Allen of Woodville, Mississippi was arrested Friday. The department says it discovered Allen had been giving money and cellphones to inmates after he was caught in the act Friday.

DOC says Allen was arrested after he gave a cellphone he had seized from one inmate earlier in the week to another inmate.

Allen had been working at Angola since Jan. 2009 and had the rank of lieutenant. He resigned Friday during the investigation.

Allen was booked into the West Feliciana Parish Jail on one count of malfeasance in office.