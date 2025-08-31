Princess Diana's brother Charles places flowers at her burial site 28 years after her death

Charles Spencer is honoring the memory of his late sister Princess Diana 28 years after her death.

On Sunday, nearly three decades after her tragic death, Spencer shared on Instagram a photo of a bouquet of white and pink roses he placed at her burial site at Althorp Estate, alongside a heartfelt caption.

"Flowers we cut this morning from Althorp's gardens for the Island," he wrote. "Always an impossible day."

Diana, Princess of Wales, died in a car crash on Aug. 31, 1997, at the age of 36, while being pursued by paparazzi in Paris, France.

Her final resting place is on the grounds of Althorp Park, the Spencer family estate, where her father is also buried, according to the BBC.

In addition to Spencer, Diana is survived by her older sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes. She was also the mother of Prince William, the Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

In 2022, Harry, who was just 12 when his mother died, reflected on her legacy at a charity event in Aspen, Colorado, sharing that he wanted others to remember his mom for "her incredible work and love."

"I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mum with my family, with my children, who I wish could have met her," he said at the time. "Every day, I hope to do her proud."