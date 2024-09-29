Previously convicted drug dealer arrested after deputies search three homes, find fentanyl, meth and cocaine

EAST BATON ROUGE — A previously-convicted drug dealer was arrested after deputies had been surveilling him for a month and searched three of his homes.

The EBRSO Special Community Anti-Crime Team (SCAT) said a Baton Rouge fentanyl and cocaine distributor Montreal Williams, 22, was arrested after agents obtained "knock" search warrants for three separate homes.

Officials seized more than one pound of fentanyl, seven ounces of crystal meth and two ounces of cocaine, along with digital scales, a narcotics-cutting agent and plastic bags.

During an interview with Williams, he admitted the drugs belonged to him and he had been selling narcotics for two weeks.

Williams was booked with two counts of possession with intent to distribute (PWITD) fentanyl, one count of PWITD cocaine, one count of PWITD crystal methamphetamine, operation of a clandestine lab and two counts of drug paraphernalia.