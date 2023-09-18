Federal lawsuit filed amid "Brave Cave" investigation alleges BRPD policy allowed mistreatment to happen

BATON ROUGE - A conference held Monday morning detailed the newest developments in the investigation into the Brave Cave, a BRPD facility that was allegedly used to abuse those taken into BRPD custody.

The investigation began with the ousting of Baton Rouge police officer Troy Lawrence Jr., who was allegedly involved in the violent beating of a man inside the Brave Cave.

As more details began to emerge on the Brave Cave and how it functioned as an allegedly processing facility, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced in late August that the facility would be shut down and that BRPD would be disbanding the Street Crimes Unit associated with it.

A criminal investigation was also launched into the operations of the Street Crimes Unit and its use of the Brave Cave.

The conference Monday announced a federal lawsuit alleging BRPD's policy was to conduct "sexually humiliating" strip searches on those taken to the facility.

