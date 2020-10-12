President Trump tests negative for COVID-19 for consecutive days

Photo: The White House / Tia Dufour

More than a week after he first tested positive for the coronavirus, President Trump's medical team says he has tested negative for COVID-19 in back-to-back days.

According to a statement released by the president's physician Monday, Trump repeatedly tested negative for the virus in tests performed across multiple days.

NEW: President’s doc reports consecutive negative COVID tests pic.twitter.com/TXwrCOo1jx — Trey Schmaltz ?? ?? (@treyschmaltz) October 12, 2020

The news comes as the president returns to the campaign trail Monday for the first time since contracting the virus, with stops planned in Pennsylvania, Iowa, North Carolina and Wisconsin.