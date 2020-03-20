79°
President Trump: Federal taxes for 2020 are due July 15
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, tax day has been moved from April 15 to July 15.
This gives Americans an additional three months to file their taxes.
The new tax date was established at the direction of President Donald Trump, as he attempts to jumpstart the American economy.
U.S. Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin tweeted about the massive change and urged Americans with refunds not to use the extra time to procrastinate, but to go ahead and file now.
“I encourage all taxpayers who may have tax refunds to file now to get your money,” he wrote.
At @realDonaldTrump’s direction, we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.— Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) March 20, 2020
