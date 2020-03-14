77°
President Donald Trump tested negative for COVID-19, says White House doctor

1 hour 17 minutes 42 seconds ago Saturday, March 14 2020 Mar 14, 2020 March 14, 2020 6:35 PM March 14, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

According to a white house official, the President of the United States has tested negative for the coronavirus.

The President's physician received the test results Saturday evening.

President Donald Trump choose to proceed with testing after he had dinner with the Brazilian delegation in Mar-a-Lago, a resort in Palm Beach. According to the Brazilian Embassy, ccting Brazil Charge d’Affaires Ambassador Nestor Forster, who sat at Trump's table, tested positive for the virus. 

You can read the message from the President's doctor below:

