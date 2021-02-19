President approves La. disaster request for ice storm

Photo: Marie Constantin

BATON ROUGE - As severe winter weather continues to impact the state, Governor John Bel Edwards requested a presidential emergency declaration from President Biden in a letter Wednesday evening.

Thursday, the president approved the disaster request.

Approving the request allows FEMA to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the ice storm. Emergency protective measures for mass care and sheltering and direct federal assistance will be provided at 75 percent federal funding.

The freezing cold temperatures have led to thousands of people without running water and electricity for the past several days, resulting in three deaths so far.

“Extreme winter weather, including record low temperatures, snow, sleet and freezing rain, has been destructive for many areas of Louisiana, most notably through continued power and water outages across the state. This emergency declaration will help Louisiana better respond to this crisis and protect the health and safety of our people,” Gov. Edwards said.

The Governor requested direct federal assistance and Emergency Protective measures from FEMA in his letter to the president.

Click here to read Governor Edwards' full letter.