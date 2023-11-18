57°
Preliminary results: St. Helena school tax trails... by 11 votes
ST. HELENA PARISH - A proposed 1 percent tax marked for school safety enhancements and academic programs in St. Helena Parish appears to have come up short -- for now -- by 11 votes.
With all 11 precincts reporting, and early votes counted, results show 1,723 "no" votes to 1,712 "yes" votes.
All results at this time are unofficial, and outstanding ballots, along with provisional ballots, could change the outcome of a contest this close.
The measure was on the ballot just two months after the death of a student in a shooting on campus.
If approved, it would raise more than $1.7 million that would be used for:
- Early childhood programs
- Post-secondary opportunities
- Technology upgrades
- Safety improvements, such as secure entry points and school resource officers
- Employee salary increases
School officials encouraged voters to approve the plan, making a final push at a public forum on Thursday.
