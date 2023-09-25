'Pray for Greg Brooks:' Jayden Daniels warming up in shirt dedicated to LSU safety with brain tumor

Photo: @LSUFootball

BATON ROUGE - LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was sporting a custom shirt during warmups Saturday dedicated to safety Greg Brooks who is out indefinitely after doctors found a brain tumor this week.

On Monday, coach Brian Kelly announced that Brooks would be sidelined due to a medical emergency. Days later, Kelly explained that Brooks had a vertigo episode and after an MRI doctors noticed a large tumor in Brooks' brain.

The safety had emergency surgery and it is unclear when he will be back on the field with the Tigers.