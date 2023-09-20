LSU starting safety Greg Brooks Jr. recovering from procedure to remove 'large mass' in his brain

LSU starting safety Greg Brooks is out indefinitely with what coach Brian Kelly described on Monday as a “medical emergency.”

Kelly said he could not go into detail about Brooks’ condition out of respect for his family’s privacy. It also is potentially a violation of federal law for LSU to disclose certain medical information about players without their consent.

“I don’t have a lot that I can report on Greg,” Kelly said. “I don’t want to speak on the family’s behalf.”

Brooks' family later reported that the starting safety had been diagnosed with a large brain tumor that required emergency surgery, and that the family was awaiting biopsy results after having the mass removed Friday.

Read the family's full statement below:

Greg Jr. was diagnosed last week with a large brain tumor that required emergency surgery. Doctors successfully performed the procedure Friday to remove the mass, and we are awaiting biopsy results.

We are grateful for the work and care of the medical staff helping Greg through these challenges and for the concern and love poured out by so many in Louisiana, Arkansas and national sports communities. This means the world to us at this difficult time.

Greg continues to fight, and we await further clarity on the extent of that battle. His incredible strength of character gives us confidence, but we also know that he needs our support now mother than ever. Please keep Greg and our family in your prayers.

Kelly initially announced that Brooks, who was scratched from last weekend’s game at Mississippi State, would be out for 12th-ranked LSU’s next game at home against Arkansas on Saturday. Kelly said he did not have an estimated timeline for Brooks’ return.

Brooks also played in the first two games this season and was in on eight tackles before leaving the team late last week.

LSU regularly played a three-safety lineup when Brooks was on the field. Last weekend, the Tigers started three linebackers instead. Freshman safety Ryan Yiates saw more snaps in Brooks’ absence when LSU went to a formation with five defensive backs.

After LSU defeated Mississippi State 41-14 on Saturday, Kelly honored Brooks with a game ball.

Meanwhile, Kelly said three other players who missed last weekend’s game with “lower body” injuries — linebacker Omar Speights, defensive end Ovie Oghoufo and tight end Mason Taylor — are all probable for this week.