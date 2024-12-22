43°
Latest Weather Blog
Prairieville man killed in late-night wreck Saturday
PRAIRIEVILLE - A Prairieville man was killed in a crash late Saturday night after his truck ran off the road and into a tree.
State Police said 57-year-old Richard Creel was driving west on Oak Grove Port Vincent Highway near Hornsby Road just before midnight when his truck went off the right shoulder and hit a tree. He died at the scene.
Trending News
Troopers said Creel was wearing his seatbelt and impairment was not suspected. Law enforcement is still investigating the wreck.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Prairieville man killed in in late-night wreck Saturday
-
'Everything we can do to improve literacy:' New book vending machine goes...
-
Louisiana State Police are investigating after a deputy shot at someone in...
-
The Baton Rouge community hosted a Christmas Toy drive at Banks Elementary
-
Electric stove left on started fire that destroyed apartment building
Sports Video
-
LSU men's basketball wins 10th game of the season after defeating UNO...
-
LSU lands No. 1 offensive lineman in the transfer portal, expecting another...
-
Brian Kelly's Million Dollar Match Challenge is paying off in the transfer...
-
Baton Rouge area senior football players participate in the 2024 CALEF Red...
-
$$$ Best Bets: The 12-team College Football Playoff begins!