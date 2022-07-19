86°
Prairieville man found guilty of second-degree murder after 2017 shooting

Tuesday, July 19 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PRAIRIEVILLE - A man was found guilty five years after he shot and killed another man in Ascension Parish.

Donovan Darville, 32, faces a mandatory life sentence on a second-degree murder charge for the death of Clarence Harvey, 27, after a shooting in 2017.

Ascension Parish deputies responded to a home on April 18, 2017, on a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they found Harvey with multiple gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead on the scene. Witnesses identified Darville as the shooter and said he and Harvey had an argument the day before. 

Darville fired multiple gunshots into Harvey's home, ultimately killing him. 

Sentencing is tentatively set for September 12, 2022.

